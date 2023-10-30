PARSONS, Kan. — One man is arrested after a string of search warrants were served in Parsons, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office executed three warrants on Friday along with help from Parsons Police and Kansas Department of Revenue. The locations were:

2501 Washington Ave.

1538 25th St.

2911 Main St.

Law enforcement visited all three locations and seized a total of 8.7lbs of suspected marijuana, 4oz of suspected methamphetamine, and 2g of suspected fentanyl, plus ~$18,670 in cash.

Officers arrested Dorian Allen, 38, of Parsons. He faces several drug distribution and possession related charges.

The LCSO said more arrests are expected.