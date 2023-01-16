CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — One man is in custody after Cherokee County deputies raid a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning.

Jason Tessman, 44, is in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of possessing meth with intent to distribute, criminal possession of firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies executed a search warrant on southeast Prairie Road around 7:30 AM. Officials say they seized meth and firearms.

The sheriff’s office says this is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug activity.