Investigators believe child was burned and punched in stomach

JAY, Okla. — An Afton woman received a five-year suspended sentence for abusing a 4-year-old child in her custody.

Melissa Barton, 43, pleaded guilty to the child neglect charge on Thursday in Delaware County District Court.

The child was forced to repeatedly perform wall squats with her back and head against a screw located in a wall at Barton’s residence. Barton confessed to making the child do wall squats for 15 to 30 minutes at a time.

A search warrant of Barton’s house turned up “a long screw in the wall in the master bedroom” that had “what looked to be hair around it,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The child had bruises on her face, buttock area and scabs the size of a nickel along her spine.

Authorities believe the child was burned and punched in the stomach, the affidavit states.

In the companion case, the victim’s mother, Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence on a felony child neglect charge for leaving the victim with Barton for approximately two months.