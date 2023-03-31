TULSA, Okla. — A former Grand Lake man with numerous fraud convictions was sentenced on Friday to three years in a federal prison for violating his parole.

Michael Chase Morris, 61, of Tulsa appeared in U.S. District Court where he was found guilty for violating his probation on bank fraud and three counts of making false statements on real estate loan applications. He was also ordered to pay $1,640,530.71 in restitution, court records show.

Michael Chase Morris/mugshot Okmulgee County jail

Morris requested to be incarcerated near El Reno, Okla. and for his cell phone be returned to his family or copies made of certain pictures on his phone. He was also ordered to serve five years’ probation when his three-year-prison term is completed, court records show. Morris had sought home confinement as his punishment, according to a three-page motion.

The revocation stems from Morris opening 22 lines of credit, making false statements to a bank for the purpose of obtaining a loan, the submission of six credit card applications with a reported income totaling more than he reported to his probation officer and for failure to make restitution payments.

Federal prosecutors say Morris listed his income as $111,996 to $181,992, according to a 92-page petition for an arrest warrant. He reported on his monthly report forms to the probation office that his income is $3,750, the warrant showed.

Also known as Michael Jeffrey Morris, he was revoked seven times for past federal cases which prompted U.S. Attorney Charles McLoughlin, who has prosecuted Morris since 1997, to call Morris a “white-collar sociopath” at his 2016 sentencing hearing, according to published reports.

Morris was sentenced to a six-and-a-half-year prison term in 2016, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution. He was released from federal custody on Jan. 18, 2022, according to online records.