MIAMI, Okla. — A teen who says she was sexually abused testified for almost two hours on Tuesday. She told the court how a former pastor would dialogue with her about biblical issues while allegedly abusing her.

Fred Gammon, Jr, 42, of Miami, is charged with child sexual abuse. His trial in Ottawa County began its second day on Wednesday (11//29) before a 7-woman, 4-man jury.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Gammon was serving as Wayside Assembly of God pastor.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify sexual assault victims or their family members.

The jury listened to prosecutor Chris Garner methodically question the teen as she outlined the abusive behavior that began when she was 15 years old, allegedly at the hands of Gammon. Three witnesses, including the teen, testified for the state on Tuesday.

The accuser, now 19 years old, is studying to be a missionary at a faith-based college..

“He would come into my bedroom and make small talk about the Bible while touching me,” the teen testified.

The alleged sexual abuse began after Gammon saw photographs of the teen wearing a bikini, according to the accuser’s testimony.

She said they were photographs sent to her boyfriend.

“He treated me differently – he was more interested in me,” according to her testimony.

“I had more chores than anyone else – he always wanted to find more quality time with me – he was always coming into my bedroom,” she testified.

The teen said due to continuous sporting activity she sustained a back injury that required physical therapy. Gammon began massaging the her back and backside as part of her physical therapy routine. Gammon told her he knew how to administer physical therapy and provided massages when she was in pain.

The massages moved from the family room to her bed and “eventually skin-to-skin contact,” and her breast area, according to trial testimony.

The girl said she didn’t say “no” to Gammon’s advances but pulled away.

She also testified she moved the furniture in her bedroom to keep Gammon from having access to her bed and that Gammon encouraged her to give the dog a bath while she was wearing a swimsuit.

She also testified her mother and a sibling have nothing to do with her after she went to the authorities about the abuse.

“I lost my mom and sister,” the teen told the jury.

Jeremy Bennett, Gammon’s attorney cross-examined the teen on Wednesday morning.