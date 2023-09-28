WYANDOTTE, Okla. — An Ottawa County man on the run for around a month is in custody held on a multitude of criminal complaints.
Lukan Logan, who is also known as Lukan Holmes, was taken into custody on Sept. 27 by the District 13 Task Force for his alleged involvement in the nonfatal Aug. 27 shooting of a Wyandotte man.
Thomas Case and Heather Buckallew were also taken into custody with Logan, according to a Miami Police Department social media post.
He is being held in the Ottawa County jail on the following complaints:
- RUNNING A ROADBLOCK
- BURGLARY FIRST DEGREE
- OBSTRUCTING OFFICER
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- USE OF VEHICLE IN DISCHARGE OF WEAPON
- ELUDING POLICE OFFICER
- OBSTRUCTION
- MALICIOUS INJURY OR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY LESS THAN $1,000
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Logan/Holmes, from Grove, has a history of drug violations, receiving stolen property, eluding a police officer and running a roadblock.