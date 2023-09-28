WYANDOTTE, Okla. — An Ottawa County man on the run for around a month is in custody held on a multitude of criminal complaints.

Lukan Logan, who is also known as Lukan Holmes, was taken into custody on Sept. 27 by the District 13 Task Force for his alleged involvement in the nonfatal Aug. 27 shooting of a Wyandotte man.

Thomas Case and Heather Buckallew were also taken into custody with Logan, according to a Miami Police Department social media post.

Photograph provided by the Miami Police Department

He is being held in the Ottawa County jail on the following complaints:

RUNNING A ROADBLOCK

BURGLARY FIRST DEGREE

OBSTRUCTING OFFICER

RECKLESS DRIVING

USE OF VEHICLE IN DISCHARGE OF WEAPON

ELUDING POLICE OFFICER

OBSTRUCTION

MALICIOUS INJURY OR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY LESS THAN $1,000

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Logan/Holmes, from Grove, has a history of drug violations, receiving stolen property, eluding a police officer and running a roadblock.