TULSA, Okla. — A northeast Oklahoma man was sentenced to a life in prison for child sexual abuse including attempting to strangle a child who refused to engage in a sex act while he was in South Korea.

Derek Flaming, 37, from Salina, was a military dependent at U.S. Army Garrison-Yongsan, within the Republic of Korea.

“Derek Flaming sexually abused a young victim, was found guilty, and has now been sentenced to life in prison for his predatory acts,” said U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson in a prepared statement.

Flaming was convicted of receipt of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children, distribution of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children, aggravated sexual abuse, and attempted sexual abuse.

On November 18, 2016, while living in the Republic of Korea as a military spouse, Flaming attempted to sexually abuse a minor victim, according to trial testimony.

Flaming confessed he was nude in front of the minor victim but claimed this exposure was accidental. He also admitted to making inappropriate comments to her, trial testimony showed.

A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Flaming’s residence revealed he used peer-to-peer software programs to download images and videos of child sexual abuse material. He also sent a child sexual abuse image to another person, according to trial testimony.

Military Exterritorial Jurisdictional Act gives U.S. courts jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed outside the United States by, among others, dependents of military members accompanying the Armed Forces.