CARTHAGE, Mo. — An Oklahoma man charged in a double fatality motorcycle crash appears in a Jasper County courtroom.

Tuesday morning, Colton Goddard, 20, of Welch waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial. Waiving a preliminary hearing is standard, meaning the parties agree the case should be heard by a jury.

His next scheduled court date is January 2nd.

In September, the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office charged Goddard with resisting arrest by fleeing from officers and careless and imprudent driving. The charges stem from an incident on September 2 when Joplin police say two motorcycles were traveling on North Main Street at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, running red lights, and weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers tried to stop the motorcycles, but the two accelerated and continued driving at high rates of speed. Minutes later, those two motorcycles collided with a third motorcycle leaving the Casey’s General Store on North Main.

Taran Morris, 20, and Mark McGowen, 60, both of Miami, died in that crash.

Police say it was Goddard and Morris that crashed into McGowen.