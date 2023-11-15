MIAMI, Okla. – A Miami man accused of stabbing a friend 16 times entered a blind plea on Wednesday in Ottawa County District Court.

Travis Johnson was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 23, 2021 death of Johnny Euran, of Miami. Johnson also requested a presentence investigation report.

Euran, who also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, died from multiple “sharp force injuries,” according to an autopsy report. The manner of death is listed as a homicide.

Euran and Johnson were visiting Euran’s sister, and began arguing over a cell phone, according to an arrest affidavit. The sister’s doorbell surveillance camera showed Johnson exiting the residence followed by Euran and both got into a white truck parked in the driveway. The video then shows Johnson pulling Euran out of the truck and moving to the rear of the truck where he began stabbing Euran in the back.

Sentencing is set for March 5, said Prosecutor Clint Ward.