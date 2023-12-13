Dale Daniel Burris, Jr.

MIAMI, Okla. — A trio of women held hands and wept as an Ottawa County jury convicted a Miami man of sexual abuse and recommended he serve three life sentences.

The 9-woman, 3-man jury deliberated for around one hour before convicting Dale Daniel Burris, Jr., 65, of Miami, of two counts of child sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

The jury also convicted Burris of first-degree rape of a child under 14 and recommended a 50-year sentence.

The jury also fined him $500 on each count.

Burris was handcuffed, taken into custody and ordered to return to court on Feb. 14 for formal sentencing.

During the three-day trial, Burris never looked toward his accusers and showed no emotion except on breaks when he was seen hugging or kissing his wife.

As Burris was being escorted out of the courtroom he stopped and kissed his wife saying he loved her.

The three victims appeared to be crying tears of joy as they hugged each other and other family members as they left the courtroom.

The jurors consented to be interviewed as long as they were not identified.

“He’s a serial child molester,” said several jurors outside the courthouse.

In addition to the three victims, two other accusers came forward saying Burris had sexually abused and raped them during the 1990s.

Andrew Meloy, Burris’s attorney, argued that their statements were over 25 years old and had changed over the years.

The jurors said they did not believe the three girls were Burris’s only victims.

“Someone does not only do that during a summer – You have to feed that addiction year round.”

Those girls were just brave, said several jurors.

“Justice was served,” said a female juror.

The jurors took issue with legal arguments suggesting the girls’ testimony was fabricated.

“Seeing the emotion on the girls’s faces – it’s just something you can’t make up,” a juror said.

“The testimony the girls gave – a person would be silly to think that was fabricated,” said another juror.

One piece of evidence that seemed to nauseate the jurors was the testimony of Burris sexually assaulting one victim with a hotdog and then eating the hotdog.

“What child is going to make that up,” said a juror.

The oldest victim seemed to be the most “scarred” to the jurors.

“I don’t think she is going to ever get over it – I think she will need a lot of counseling,” a juror said.

The jurors had issues with Burris’s wife.

“She was not completely clueless of the situation, but the girls said she wasn’t there. She knows more than what she is letting on,” said several jurors.

At times during the trial, his wife would put her finger to her lips as to say don’t say anything and he would nod affirmatively and acknowledge her gesture, a juror said.