JOPLIN, Mo. — An Oklahoma man, charged in the double fatality motorcycle crash from Saturday, is arraigned in Jasper County court.

Colton Goddard, 20, of Welch, waived reading of the charges and pleaded not guilty before Judge Joseph Hensley Wednesday morning. He is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing from officers and careless and imprudent driving.

Judge Hensley set Goddard’s bond at $25,000 surety with several conditions. Once he bonds out, Goddard will be placed on house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor. Additionally, Goddard will not be allowed to return to Missouri with the exception of appearing in court or meeting with his attorneys. Goddard is also restricted from driving any vehicle or motorcycle.

Also according to court records, Goddard told police he ran from officers because he didn’t have a motorcycle license.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on October 31st.