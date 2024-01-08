Preteen was threatened her family would die if she didn't have sex

JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County teenager calmly testified on Friday how her best friend’s father repeatedly raped and sexually abused her by using a psychic as a ruse to manipulate her into sexual situations.

Andrew Burns, 37, of Jay, is charged in Delaware County District Court with first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, rape by instrumentation and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure.

Andrew Burns after Friday’s court hearing

Burns was in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing on the sex charges. He is free on $100,000 bail, court records show. He has denied any wrongdoing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A phone dump of Burns’ cell phone showed nude photographs of the 11-year-old, the affidavit states.

Psychic Texts

Burns showed no emotion as the teen testified the alleged abuse started when she was 11 years old when she was spending the night with a friend.

Burn’s accuser was in the fifth grade when the alleged sexual abuse began. She is now 13 and is in the eighth grade.

Pointing to Burns, the teen testified he was the father of a former friend.

She testified about getting a text message on her cell phone from a psychic. Burns allegedly showed the teen a text message on his phone from a psychic.

The teen said messages said “If you don’t have sex with your friend’s dad her family will be hurt or die,” according to testimony

Court records show the same text allegedly said “…I can tell the future, I am a psychic. If you don’t make out or have sex…then your family members will get hurt or die,” the affidavit states.

After reviewing Burn’s cell phone authorities alleged the Jay man posed as a psychic and sent the text messages to the teen.

In another text message, Burns allegedly told the victim he had received a message from a psychic named “Elisa” and she wanted them to make out in Burns’ car, the affidavit states.

The teen also said she recanted her statements early in the investigation because she wanted the friendship to continue with Burns’ daughter.

“I said it didn’t happen – I wanted to salvage our friendship,” according to the teen’s testimony.

“We stopped being friends,” the teen testified.

ALLEGED SEXUAL ABUSE

The teen testified Burns said to her she “should sleep on the couch so people won’t suspect anything” after Burns showed her his phone with the text telling her to have sex with Burns.

“He looked worried and scared,” the teen testified.

“I lifted up my shirt because the physic told me to and Andrew told me to do,” the teen said.

The teen testified he took her outside to his car and removed her clothes and touched her.

The victim testified she would “black out” when Burns assaulted her.

During the reported rape encounter, Burns is accused of “putting his hand over” the young girl’s “mouth and she started crying, then passed out because she couldn’t hardly breathe anymore,” the affidavit states.

“When it was over we went back inside and I laid back down on the couch,” the teen said. “I stayed up the rest of the night – I couldn’t sleep.”

The teen testified she was sexually assaulted on several more occasions.

Additional court testimony from the girl shows the teen sent nude photographs of herself to Burns because “the psychic told me to.”

Court records allege Burns blackmailed the girl, telling her he would contact her grandparents saying she was sending him nude photographs of herself if she didn’t send more photographs, the affidavit states.

The girl told investigators she was not allowed to have a cell phone but had hidden a cell phone with the suspect’s text messages in her sock drawer, court records show.

Burns is to return to court on Feb. 1 to complete his preliminary hearing. Special Judge Nick Lelecas will rule if there is enough evidence to hold him over for trial.

If you know or suspect a child is being abused reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531, the Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network at (918) 253-4539, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 542-2806 or the Child Advocacy Center of Ottawa County at (918) 540-1621.