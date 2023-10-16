JAY, Okla. – Delaware County authorities issued a search warrant and doubled the bail for a Delaware County woman accused of pointing a gun in a woman’s face in front of her six minor children.

Rachael Lynn Martinez, 30, of Eucha, failed to appear in Delaware County District Court on Oct. 10 for the conclusion of her preliminary hearing, according to online court records.

She was charged in July 2022 with child neglect, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and possession of firearms after conviction or during probation.

Special Judge Nick Lelecas ordered a bench warrant issued and doubled Martinez’s $61,000 bail after she failed to appear in court, court records show.

In front of her six children, Martinez allegedly pointed a handgun at the face of a 56-year-old woman on June 20, 2022, during a fight, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martinez fled the scene and was arrested three days later by Caddo County sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody. A Glock 23 Gen 5, an empty 13-round magazine, and a speed loader were seized from Martinez’s vehicle, the affidavit states.

An alleged argument between Martinez and her family escalated with multiple gunshots fired.

Martinez told Delaware County deputies she “was tired of being told how she should live her life,” and was gathering the children and their belongings and a family member was preventing her from taking the children and they began to argue, the affidavit states.

She eventually left with the children but returned to pick up the children’s belongings when she was met by a family member “who was holding a handgun and fired a round at her,” the affidavit states.

The person told deputies he fired two “warning shots” – one into a pile of mulch and the second shot into the ground, the affidavit states.

Martinez’s six children told authorities their mother was almost boasting about a shootout between their mother and one of her siblings.

During the alleged shooting, Martinez told the children to “plug their ears and duck their heads” moments before entering the property. After entering the gate, the children said their mother exited the vehicle and fired the weapon towards the sibling, the affidavit states. Rachael Lynn Martinez, probable cause affidavit

All the children said the sibling fired his weapon first.

Later Martinez allegedly drove by the house and fired two additional rounds, the affidavit states.

After the alleged shooting Martinez met another family relative who brought her the children’s clothes. Afterward, Martinez allegedly took the children for ice cream and then to a Tulsa hotel where she returned the gun to a man, the affidavit states.

In Aug. 2022 a five-year protective order was issued against Martinez.