JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County drug bust turned up a $65,000 travel trailer, Sheriff James Beck confirmed on Wednesday.

A search warrant was served in the Zena area.

Deputy Don Eubanks (left) and Captain James Morgan (right) standing with the recovered travel trailer.

In addition to methamphetamine, a Montana Fifth Wheel allegedly stolen from Ottawa County was recovered and a flatbed trailer where the VIN was removed was impounded, Beck said.

Investigators believe the flatbed trailer was used in the theft of a $50,000 Kubota Skid-Steer possibly stolen in Delaware County.

If you have any information on the Skid-Steer you’re asked to contact Captain Morgan with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-2700 or (918) 253-4531.