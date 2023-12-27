JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County drug bust turned up a $65,000 travel trailer, Sheriff James Beck confirmed on Wednesday.
A search warrant was served in the Zena area.
In addition to methamphetamine, a Montana Fifth Wheel allegedly stolen from Ottawa County was recovered and a flatbed trailer where the VIN was removed was impounded, Beck said.
Investigators believe the flatbed trailer was used in the theft of a $50,000 Kubota Skid-Steer possibly stolen in Delaware County.
If you have any information on the Skid-Steer you’re asked to contact Captain Morgan with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-2700 or (918) 253-4531.