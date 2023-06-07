OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma couple is facing dozens of charges after allegedly running a large puppy mill operation.

Around 1 p.m. on June 5, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a Walmart, located near N.W. Expressway and Council Rd., to help assist Oklahoma City Animal Welfare crews.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigators received a call from Walmart staff about a U-Haul truck that smelled like it was full of animals.

When officers arrived, they spotted the U-Haul parked in the sun.

The affidavit states that the interior of the cargo area was over 100 degrees and contained multiple cages with dogs and puppies.

In all, officials say there were 36 dogs and puppies inside the vehicle.

According to the report, several of the dogs were showing severe signs of heat stroke as cages were stacked on top of one another.

“Several of the cages had so many dogs inside that the dogs were unable to move freely and some were stepping on top of one another and there was no food or water inside of the U-Haul,” the affidavit states.

The dogs were all taken into the care of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested Dexter Manuel and Linda Manuel on 36 complaints of animal cruelty.

Officials say evidence of a large puppy mill operation was established at the couple’s home.