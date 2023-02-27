JAY, Okla. – A Jay woman accused of using methamphetamine before giving birth received a two-year deferred sentence.

Sueanna George, 27, entered a guilty plea to child neglect on Feb. 23 in Delaware County District Court in Jay.

George gave birth on May 6, 2021, and the umbilical cord specimen tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

According to court records, George was eligible for a deferred sentence because she had not been convicted of a felony in the 10 years prior and must not violate any state, federal or tribal laws during her two-year deferred sentence. George’s deferred sentence will be void if she violates any condition of her deferred sentence.

George was also fined $300 and will be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections during her deferred sentence.