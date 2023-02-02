No ruling if shooting was self-defense or homicide

JAY, Okla. – An autopsy report released on Thursday shows a Eucha man had methamphetamine and was intoxicated when he was fatally shot.

Patrick Shane Anderson, 51, died Aug. 18 at a Eucha residence by a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the 11-page autopsy. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, the autopsy reports.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said no person has been taken into custody for Anderson’s death.

The term “homicide” on the autopsy report is a medical opinion, not a legal determination measuring liability, the report states.

“We turned over our reports and investigation to the district attorney’s office and are waiting for a decision whether the shooting is self-defense or a homicide,” Beck said.

The autopsy describes the area as the bullet went through Anderson’s body or “the body bears two gunshot wounds caused by one projectile.”

Anderson also had minor abrasions and contusions to his head, neck, torso, his right upper arm and both lower hands, the report states.

His blood-alcohol level measured .12. The legal limit of intoxication is .08.

Anderson had a criminal history of drug and theft violations and was the brother to Brian Anderson, who died from a drug overdose in 2020 while incarcerated at the Delaware County Jail.

Brian and Allie Anderson were charged in connection to the death of 41-year-old Melissa Vermillion. Vermillion was videotaped crying out for her mother and asking for help after she was injected with methamphetamine.

Allie Anderson pleaded to a reduced charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison.