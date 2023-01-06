TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran.

Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kelly confessed to shooting Moran in the head with a .38 Special that he had inside his waistband when authorities arrested him on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the 19-page plea agreement.

The plea agreement states Kelly could be sentenced between 20 to 25 years.

Moran, 47, also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres, of North Miami, died on Nov. 1, 2021, from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body.

Kelly told federal investigators in 2021 he was having a “relationship” with Moran that caused his wife, Charlana to become jealous and he had “arranged a confrontation” between both women, according to federal court records.

Moran’s body had 12 abrasions, including a laceration to her tongue and a contusion to the left side of her head.

Kelly’s wife, Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 53, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with accessory to felony murder. She is free on $25,000 bail and due back in court on Jan. 18, court records show.

Kelly’s trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa.

In 1991 Kelly was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Vernon C. Moyer, of Picher. Testimony showed Kelly beat Moyer with tire tools and nearly decapitated the man. He was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison. But Kelly appealed the sentence and the appeals court sent the case back to the lower court for re-sentencing. You can read the appellate court’s decision here.

In 2003, Moran, who also goes by the name Tony Torres, was found incompetent to stand trial in the drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. She was allowed to leave a mental hospital in 2011, after it was ruled, she was not a danger to society.