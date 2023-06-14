DADE COUNTY, Mo. — The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Investigation Team was contacted by Dade County Sheriff Max Huffman to assist with an investigation of an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, June 14th near Lockwood, Missouri.

Today (Wednesday) around 10:30 a.m., law enforcement with the Barton and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of West Dade 72 Road, in reference to an investigation related to a stolen vehicle.

After searching, law enforcement say the vehicle was located in a barn on the property by a homeowner. Deputies say the vehicle is the same truck stolen earlier that morning in Barton County

Members of both sheriff’s offices then searched the barn, where they say an armed subject was present. After an exchange of gunfire, the subject was shot. Members immediately began rendering life-saving aid, however, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. No law enforcement members were injured.

The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team responded with investigators from the Bates, Cass, and Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and are working to determine the series of events that led up to the shooting.

The name of the deceased subject is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will bring you more information on fourstateshomepage.com when it becomes available.