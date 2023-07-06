TULSA, Okla. — A Grove man convicted of running methamphetamine into Oklahoma and Missouri was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison today (7/6).

William Donavan Johnson, III pleaded guilty in July 2022 in United States Federal Court in Tulsa to drug conspiracy charges.

According to the indictment, Mexican sources brought 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine to Bakersfield, California. Later between 50 to 100 pounds of methamphetamine were shipped to Oklahoma and Missouri by either mail or vehicle.

Johnson confessed to distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine to the Grove and Miami area of Oklahoma and the Marshfield and Niangua area of Missouri, according to court documents.

The case is also related to a 231-pound methamphetamine seizure in October 2020 in Grove, made by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. The drugs were found inside a Grove storage unit with more than $465,000 in cash.

Johnson also faces federal charges in Missouri. Court records show he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 20, 2019, and January 28, 2021.

A sentencing date in Missouri has not been set, but the Oklahoma and Missouri sentences will run concurrently, court records show.