NOEL, Mo. — A Noel man pled guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from an animal cruelty case.

Jeffery Howard, 40, pled guilty in McDonald County to failure to get medical care for a dog. According to the Noel Marshal’s Office, Howard was sentenced to 30 days of confinement in the McDonald County Jail along with $500 restitution paid to I’m Your Huckleberry Rescue in Pineville.

The agency added that investigators and the courts could not, beyond a reasonable doubt, prove it was Howard that shot the arrow that struck the dog, “Noel”. However, it was proven that Howard failed to seek medical care for the animal.

Earlier this year, authorities in Noel were tipped off to a dog suffering from an arrow injury. Volunteer groups assisted in finding the dog and even helped cover medical expenses for her, and her puppies.