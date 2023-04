NOEL, Mo. — A Noel man was arrested on Sunday for strangling and kicking a child, police say.

Officials with the Noel Marshal’s Office said an investigation showed Steven Arnett, 53, placed a child in a choke hold. The victim later told investigators Arnett also tripped him before kicking him in the back as well.

Arnett remains in the McDonald County Detention Center with a $1,500 bond on one count of first degree child endangerment.