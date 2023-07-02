KSNF/KODE — Officials rule the Barton County Sheriff and his chief deputy will not receive criminal charges regarding an officer-involved shooting on June 14th.

The investigation was turned over to the Dade County prosecutor who says Barton County Sheriff John Simpson and Barton County Chief Deputy Justin Ehrsam acted within the law during the events of June 14th.

That’s when officers shot and killed 54-year-old Wayne Simmons of El Dorado Springs.

They say Simmons was suspected of stealing a vehicle. Deputies responded to a location where the stolen vehicle was located, where they say Simmons fired at officers. Simmons was killed in the shootout. No officers were injured at the scene.

The prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the case.