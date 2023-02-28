KSNF/KODE — Nine people from Independence, Kansas are charged following a joint law enforcement investigation and the execution of a search warrant.

Around 9 a.m. today, Tuesday, February 28th, officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Independence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at 413 S. 11th St. in Independence, Kansas.

Officers say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence.

All nine were charged with drug possession, possession with intent to sell or distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Vaughn, 35, of Independence, also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Brian Noble, 31, of Independence, had three outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated failure to appear.

Stacy Fine, 51, of Independence