NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Newton County man will spend the next five decades in prison for child sex crimes.

Updated booking photo of Cavitte – Courtesy: Newton County Sheriff’s Office Cavitte

On Monday, a judge sentenced Johnathan Cavitte, 31, to 25 years on one count of first-degree statutory rape — and 25 years on one count of first-degree statutory sodomy. Those sentences will run consecutively.

The charges stem from the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl back in 2018.

Cavitte’s attorney filed a motion for a new trial. After hearing arguments on the matter, the judge denied the motion. Subsequently, the defense attorney made an oral motion to dismiss the case. Again the judge denied the motion.

Judge John LePage handed down the sentence after hearing victim impact statements.