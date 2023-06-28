NEOSHO, Mo. — After a three-day trial, a rural Newton County man was found guilty by a jury on one count of statutory rape in the first degree, and two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree. Sentencing will be held on August 28th, 2023.

Johnathan Lee Cavitte, 31, was found guilty after less than two hours of deliberation on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023.

In 2018, a four-year-old victim disclosed that she had been sexually abused in a house near Granby in July of that year. A caretaker for the victim had noticed bruising around the arms of the victim — that was consistent with the disclosed abuse.

At trial, Cavitte presented evidence for his location on July 17th, 2018, but did not account for other days he had contact with the victim.

“These cases are incredibly difficult and presenting a now-eight-year-old victim of sexual assault to a jury is a gut-wrenching experience,” said Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch, “I’m very proud of our team as well as this little girl and her family for the countless hours of work and preparation they put forward in securing this conviction. I’m particularly proud of Assistant Prosecutor JD Hatcher, on winning what will be his final jury trial with our office before he moves on to bigger opportunities.”

“We’re thankful to the jury and their service this week,” said Assistant Prosecutor JD Hatcher, “The courage that our victim showed in facing her abuser is inspiring and pleasant reminder of

why we do what we do in the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.”

This is the second child sex case won at jury trial by the Newton County Prosecutor’s office in the past three months.