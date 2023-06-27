SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville woman previously indicted for the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman is facing an additional charge of killing her victim’s unborn child.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count superseding indictment Tuesday, overwriting a previous indictment for Amber and Jamie Waterman returned last November. The new indictment includes an additional charge against Amber Waterman, according to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

The new indictment alleges that Waterman kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim her unborn child as her own, and that this kidnapping resulted in the death of not only Bush but her child in utero as well.

Husband Jamie Waterman is charged with one count of being accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death.