McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor says she has new information that will allow her to file first-degree murder charges against a woman accused of killing her husband.

Dawn Wynn, 49, is currently charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Harold Wynn in November 2021. Authorities said Dawn Wynn called 911 saying her husband had been shot. Officers found the man in a 5th-wheel camper where the couple was living along with her children.

At a hearing Monday in McDonald County Court, the prosecutor told the judge she had new evidence, which she had already turned over to the defense, and would be filing the new charge soon. In April 2022, Dawn Wynn posted a $100,000 surety bond and then skipped town.

She was found and arrested in Indiana six months later and remains in custody, this time without bond.