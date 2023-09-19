NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Serious new charges are filed against a Newton County burglary suspect.

Newton County prosecutors filed six counts against Kevin Granger, 48, of Purdy, including first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and first-degree arson.

According to court records, a man told investigators Granger broke into his home on July 27th of last year while he was sleeping. When he woke up, he says Granger rushed at him, pointed a gun at his temple, and put a pillow over his face before hitting him on the head with the butt of the gun. The victim told police Granger knocked him unconscious and stole several items, including his cell phone. He said when he went outside to call for help, he saw his garage on fire. Investigators say Granger left a vehicle behind with some items inside that helped them identify him as the suspect.

They say some of those items also linked Granger to a recent theft at Hope City Church. On the same day as this incident, Joplin police arrested Granger on allegations he broke into Wildcat Materials on South Range Line Road.

Granger is being held in the Newton County Jail without bond. He’s scheduled for arraignment on the new charges on Wednesday (9/20).