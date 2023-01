KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon.

Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada.

Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant for his arrest and detectives recognized him.

Allison is being held in the “Vernon County Jail” without bond on a warrant for violating his probation.