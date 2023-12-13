NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho woman is sentenced for her role in a fatal DWI crash last year.

Judge Kevin Selby sentenced Stormi Dean, formerly Stormi Judy, 28, of Neosho, to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections at a hearing Wednesday. The maximum sentence was to be capped at ten years pursuant to Dean’s plea agreement back in October.

The family of the victim, Kearah Lovett, extended grace to Dean and her children during sentencing.

“The grace shown by the victims of this senseless act and consideration of the young family of the defendant will have a lasting impact on everyone present at the hearing today,” said Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch.