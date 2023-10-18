NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman charged in an April 2022 deadly drunk driving crash reaches a plea deal in the case.

Wednesday afternoon in a Neosho courtroom, Stormi Judy, 28, pleaded guilty to DWI with criminal negligence. Judy was originally charged with driving while intoxicated involving the death of another.

Stormi Judy Dean

Back in April 2022, Neosho police responded to a crash on Baxter Street just west of Hickory Street where a Chevy Tahoe had rear-ended Nissan Altima. Police found Kearah Lovett, 22, of Neosho, dead in the backseat of the Altima.

At the time of the crash, officers say Judy admitted to being under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and a sedative. She told officers she was trying to catch up with the Altima because it was threatening her father and when the driver braked, she could not stop in time.

Judy is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13th.