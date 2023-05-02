NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho police are searching for a man suspected of numerous felony crimes in the Four States.

The Neosho Police Department issued a release stating James Hebert, 38, is a prime suspect in a string of stolen vehicles as well as high-speed pursuits that resulted in property damage. His arrest is a high priority for local law enforcement, NPD continued.

Hebert, seen above, is described as 5’8″, 170lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. It is possible that he may have altered his appearance, NPD noted.

Anyone with information on Hebert’s whereabouts is asked to contact NPD at 417-451-8000 or call their local authorities.