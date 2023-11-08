SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Neosho man was sentenced in federal court for his role in the kidnapping, torture, and death of a Carthage man in July 2020 and also in an unrelated case for illegally possessing stolen firearms.

Lawrence Vaughan, aka “Scary Larry,” 52, was sentenced on Tuesday (11/7) to 25 years in federal prison without parole, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

Vaughan pleaded guilty back in April to his role in the crime, and admitted to participating in a conspiracy to kidnap Michael Hall. Co-conspirator Freddie Tilton, aka “Ol’ Boy,” 50 offered Carla Jo Ward, 49, and Vaughan $5,000 to locate Hall and arrange it so Tilton could get access to Hall.

Ward and Vaughan were successful and when they had Hall at Vaughan’s house, he sent a text to Tilton that read, “Call me quickly handing (M.H.) to you.”

Tilton and two others arrived at Vaughan’s home the next morning where they tied up and tortured Hall before Tilton shot him multiple times, killing him with a shot to the head. Vaughan joined others in cleaning up the scene and transporting Hall’s body to another conspirator’s property.

Tilton, Ward, and three other co-defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Vaughan’s criminal history also includes unlawful use of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, as well as possession of a stolen firearm.

He admitted to having a 9mm handgun, later found in the glove box of a truck reportedly stolen two years prior. He also admitted to possessing another 9mm handgun, reportedly stolen, on March 12, 2019. That gun was found inside a stolen travel trailer where officers also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.