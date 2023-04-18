JOPLIN, Mo. — A Neosho man becomes the second suspect to plead guilty in a 2020 kidnapping and murder case.

Tuesday afternoon James Gibson, 40, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gibson will be sentenced at a later date.

These charges are connected to the July 2020 disappearance and death of 41-year-old Michael Hall. His body was found partially burned and decomposed on property owned by Russell Hurtt, in the Greenwood area southwest of Joplin.

Last week Hurtt pleaded guilty in the case, saying they targeted hall over an alleged stolen trailer. According to court records, the suspects picked hall up, handcuffed him and wrapped him in duct tape.

Investigators said another suspect cut hall with a knife while Gibson beat him with a blunt object and burned him with a blowtorch before another man shot him several times.

Investigators say the suspects later wrapped hall’s body in a tarp and took it to Hurtt’s property.

The remaining four suspects are expected to reach plea deals in the case over the next few weeks.