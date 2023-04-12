PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County jury returned a guilty verdict today in the trial of a man accused of child sex crimes, according to the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney.

Christopher Creviston, 37, was found guilty after hours of deliberation at the end of the two-day trial. The jury recommended sentences of 25 years and 10 years for the conviction on statutory sodomy in the first degree and child molestation.

Creviston was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl between April and October of 2018, and performing sex acts on another 12-year-old girl during that same time.

Sentencing for Creviston is set for June 7th.