SARCOXIE, Mo. — Charges are filed in connection to a weekend Amber Alert.

Matthew Honeycutt, 23, of Neosho, is charged with child kidnapping. According to court documents, just after 5 PM Saturday, Honeycutt left a Sarcoxie residence with a 7-year-old girl.

The child’s mother told investigators she gave Honeycutt permission to borrow her car to take the little girl 10-minutes away to pick up a dog, and return home. But the mother said Honeycutt didn’t pick up the dog, but instead, took the little girl to Oklahoma for several hours without permission.

He’s being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $250,000 bond.