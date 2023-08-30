PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County jury finds a Louisiana man guilty of disarming and Tasing a jailer tasked with guarding him at a local hospital.

Following a two-day trial for Michael Durison, 42, the jury returned with a guilty verdict for 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, and disarming a police officer. Those charges stem from an incident that took place last year while Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Durison was being held on a warrant out of his home state when he officers took him to a clinic for medical care last September. That’s when Durison disarmed the jailer guarding him and Tased him with his own Taser.

Durison escaped custody, but was found after a ten-day manhunt.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 4th.