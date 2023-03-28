Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Around 5:30 PM Tuesday, authorities confirmed the suspect is now in custody.

More updates from JPD are expected.

Original

Murder suspect barricaded in Joplin home, JPD on-scene

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with the Joplin Police Department are advising motorists to avoid the 1800 block of N. St. Charles after a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Around 4:30 PM Tuesday, Captain Will Davis with JPD confirmed that officers were engaged in a standoff with a suspect that has a murder warrant out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Citizens in the area are asked to stay inside and avoid the area.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.