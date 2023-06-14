James Mangold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mount Vernon man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute 85 pounds of meth over a three-month period and for illegal possession of two firearms.

In August, 2021, James Mangold, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. The judge sentenced Mangold to nearly 17 years in federal prison without parole.

This stems from a co-conspirator’s scheme based out of California, Francisco Magallon, 37, who shipped at least seven packages of methamphetamine to Mangold between January 24th, and April 14th, 2020 – totaling 85lbs. Mangold sent money back to Magallon and proceeded to distribute the illicit drugs locally in Missouri.

Magallon’s scheme ended when investigators intercepted one of his packages intended for another co-conspirator from Mt. Vernon: Dustin Brenneman, 41. When law enforcement officers conducted a controlled delivery of the shipment to Brenneman’s residence, Mangold accepted and signed for the parcel, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Subsequent search warrants executed at Mangold’s home uncovered a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, regular & extended magazines, a Kel-Tec .22-caliber pistol. They also found a backpack with a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Magallon and Brenneman have both been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy. Three additional defendants in this case have been sentenced and another defendant has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing, the release continued.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Combined Ozarks Multi-Jurisdictional Enforcement Team (COMET), the Lawrence County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.