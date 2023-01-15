KSNF/KODE — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after an alleged kidnapping in Aurora this weekend.

According to the Aurora/Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, an altercation happened around two in the morning Saturday in the parking lot of “Pricecutter” in Aurora.

The incident led to the alleged kidnapping of Andrea Wilson, of Monett.

The suspect was considered to be Nick Morris. The two had a previous relationship.

Later, on Saturday, police found Wilson safe, providing her with medical attention for injuries she’s expected to recover from.

Then on Sunday morning, police announced they arrested Nick Morris and he’s currently in the Lawrence County Jail awaiting official charges.

Aurora/Marionville PD, Monett PD, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri Highway Patrol are all working on the case together.