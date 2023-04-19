SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Jasper County Prosecutor files additional charges after a weekend Amber Alert – this time against the child’s mother.

Officers arrested Amber Turner, 38, of Sarcoxie, as part of the continuing investigation. She is charged with one count of felony child endangerment.

Turner told investigators that she gave a Neosho man permission to take her daughter on Saturday, for what was supposed to be a 10 minute ride to get a dog. That 10 minutes turned into an hours-long disappearance, before authorities were contacted.

The Jasper County Sheriff said Turner only knew the man as Matt, when she agreed to allow him to take her car and her daughter.

Authorities were eventually able to identify that man as 23-year-old Matthew Honeycutt. Honeycutt is accused of diverting from the proposed trip, instead taking the seven year old across state lines into Oklahoma without permission. He is charged with child kidnapping.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges may arise, authorities added.