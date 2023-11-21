McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County woman, charged with killing her husband, will stand trial for first-degree murder.

Dawn Wynn, 49, appeared in a McDonald County courtroom Tuesday. She’s accused of killing her husband, Harold Wynn, two years ago.

Wynn was originally charged with second-degree murder. However, in September, Prosecutor Maleia Cheney said she had new evidence and amended the charges to first-degree murder.

Authorities said Wynn fled the state of Missouri six months after she was charged and was found hiding out at a hotel in Indiana. Witnesses gave testimony Tuesday in court, and the judge ruled there was enough evidence to go to trial.

Harold Wynn was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a camper where the couple was living in rural Anderson. Officials say Dawn Wynn told them she was laying next to her husband when she was woken up by something “brushing” her face and then a gunshot. Officers found a .40-caliber pistol at the scene.

Wynn is held without bond, and her next court appearance is set for December 22.