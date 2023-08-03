EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — A Missouri man with a history of child sex crimes will spend the next 35 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Jarrett Lee Vann, 49, of El Dorado Springs, to federal prison without the possibility of parole.

Vann pleaded guilty last October to one count of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, and one count of producing sexually explicit depictions of a minor while being a registered sex offender. The second charge assigns extra penalties because Vann committed a new offense involving a minor.

According to the government’s pre-sentence report, “In November 2021, a Homeland Security Investigations agent entered a dark website that was dedicated to discussing sexual exploitation of children.”

Vann messaged the agent, who was posing as a woman, asking if she had any daughters. The investigation spanned two months and in that time, Vann discussed his plans of having a long-term sexual relationship with the “fictional four-year-old.”

He also told the undercover agent that he had many relationships with “young girls” and that his favorite ages were “four to five years old.”

On February 10, 2022, Vann met with the undercover agent at a restaurant in El Dorado Springs. That’s when agents arrested him. A search of Vann’s vehicle revealed he had brought a “unicorn onesie” that he had previously told the undercover agent he wanted the fictitious child to wear.

Vann’s electronic devices were confiscated and searched and according to court documents, agents found files containing child sexual abuse material.

The federal prosecutor argued that Vann’s history of child sexual abuse indicated he was continuing with the same behaviors as he had in the past, regardless of his previous incarceration.

Vann’s attorney argued that his client should not be subjected to additional penalties because there wasn’t an actual child involved in this case and that the victim was fictitious.

In the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors stated that while it may be factually true that the child was fictitious in this case, “that does not negate the defendant’s intent. It was simply lucky that the defendant met with an undercover agent, and not a like-minded individual, otherwise a real four-year-old would have been subjected to sexual abuse and irreparable harm at the hands of the defendant.”

In January 2000, Vann tried to meet a fictional nine-year-old and a search of his vehicle and home turned up detailed maps of where the child supposedly lived, along with duct tape, diapers, and electronic devices containing child pornography, and search results of internet sites involving child porn, and rape. Authorities said Vann had also founded a site called “Child Brides.” At the time, Vann was in the military in Idaho. He was convicted of receiving and distributing child pornography and was discharged from the military.

Officials say just 12 months later, Vann was caught in an undercover Air Force police operation attempting to meet another child for sex.

In total, federal officials say Vann has spent the last 23 years engaging in conduct with the purpose of having sex with children.

“He is undeterred by criminal prosecution, the orders of the Court, or increasingly severe incarcerations,” according to the Sentencing Memorandum.

If Vann lives long enough to get out of prison, he would be 84 upon release from custody, he will be on supervised probation for the remainder of his life.

