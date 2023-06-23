Asked abuser in real time to write internet alias on victim while rape took place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man will spend over 27 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to produce child pornography.

In February, Justin W. Hardin, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography over the internet, one count of distributing child pornography over the internet, and one count of possessing child pornography.

Investigators say they connected an individual that posted photos and videos of his sexual abuse and rape of a 7-year-old girl to Hardin via Google Hangouts chats. The conversations took place between August and September of 2019.

During those chats, Hardin is said to have watched the abuse and rape in real time – going as far as to ask the perpetrator to write his screen name, “Abbi Dillon”, on the victim’s body while the abuse occurred.

Later that September, law enforcement seized Hardin’s iPhone and uncovered evidence of the receipts and distribution of child pornography, plus images of the aforementioned 7-year-old victim.

The perpetrator responsible for sexually assaulting the child was sentenced in another jurisdiction, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri. They will spend 25 years in prison for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 155 months for rape, to be served consecutively.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Western Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force.