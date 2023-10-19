JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for uploading an obscene bestiality video to his Google account, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

Brian Gravatt, 48, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole. Gravatt was on probation at the time of this offense, for failing to register as a sex offender. His prior convictions include statutory rape and statutory sodomy against 14-and 15-year-old victims.

Gravatt pleaded guilty to one count of transporting obscene material earlier this year. This case goes back to October 2020, when he uploaded a 33-minute video to his Google Photos account that depicts a woman performing graphic sex acts with a large dog.

Law enforcement discovered Gravatt’s upload while investigating a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The complaint originally suspected child pornography was being stored on Gravatt’s Google account.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Boone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.