KSNF/KODE – A Noel, Missouri man received a 15 year sentence for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs, Arkansas Police Department responded to the area of North Highway 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of Trevor Meeker, 31. While enroute to the area, the Sulphur Springs officers received notification that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked out at the Dollar General Store in Sulphur Springs.

After Meeker crashed through a fence near the entrance of the Dollar General store, officers searched his vehicle and said they found a small backpack in the front passenger seat, which contained what appeared to be a large amount of methamphetamine, along with numerous plastic baggies and various counterfeit bills. A continued search of the crash scene turned up black bag in the parking lot near the vehicle. Inside the bag officers located two loaded guns.

A DEA Task Force officer conducted an interview of Meeker at the Benton County Jail. That’s when officials say Meeker admitted to knowledge of the methamphetamine and firearms seized from the crash. Meeker further admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

The DEA says the amount of methamphetamine found after the crash was 173 grams.

The Sulphur Springs Police Department, the McDonald County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Fayetteville Division investigated the case. The US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas prosecuted the case.

