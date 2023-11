PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County man convicted of multiple child sex crimes will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Monday, Judge Kevin Selby sentenced 45-year-old David Hood of Goodman to three life sentences for child sex crimes. That’s the maximum sentence allowed by Missouri state law.

Back in September, a jury found Hood guilty on six counts.

Hood has been in the McDonald County Jail on no bond since March after three kids told sheriff deputies Hood had abused them.