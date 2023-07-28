REPUBLIC, Mo. — An Aurora, Missouri man enters an Alford guilty plea in a case involving multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Ronald Willis, Greene County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, Ronald Neal Willis, 44, withdrew his prior not guilty plea in Greene County Court and entered an Alford guilty plea to four felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of receiving stolen property. He remains in the Greene County Jail awaiting transfer to Missouri Department of Corrections.

He was sentenced to four years on each count with those sentences to run concurrently. He was also sentenced as a prior and persistent offender. Willis was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,850. Prosecutors also arranged for the funds to be taken from Willis’ inmate account while he’s incarcerated.

Willis, was accused of a series of catalytic converter thefts back in July 2021. At the time, police claimed Willis was in possession of one while near the Republic Walmart. In this incident, authorities were able to confirm the catalytic converter was stolen.

Later that same month, Republic authorities pieced together Willis’ connection to another catalytic converter theft spree – later determining his involvement by a police investigation.