SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Carterville man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Cody Goucher, 44, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Goucher is a career offender with prior felony convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

Goucher pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute back in May of this year.

Goucher was originally stopped in his truck by a Carl Junction police officer in October of 2022. Despite initially stopping for the officer, Goucher reportedly continued to drive away slowly, shortly before engaging in a full speed pursuit. He eventually crashed into a ditch and was arrested.

Inside his truck, the officer found a backpack containing ~300 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was also in possession of more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Goucher’s criminal history includes several prior felony and misdemeanor convictions, ranging from property, drug, and violent crimes. In one domestic incident, Goucher threatened his girlfriend by putting a gun to her chin and pulling the trigger, though no bullet was fired. He also threatened a law enforcement officer involved with one of his investigations.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, and the Carl Junction Police Department.